Fade To Black - Elisabeth Hoekstra - November 2nd

November 2nd, 2022

Grounding for Life!





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Elisabeth Hoekstra joins us to talk about Grounding... and the release of her new book!

Elisabeth's first career was in the entertainment industry. Starting at a young age as a model and actress on nationally syndicated TV programs, movies, music videos, and magazines, which continued to expand while she attended Davenport College for business management and marketing administration.

Elisabeth received her real estate license in 2017 and has also contributed significantly to several charities, focusing her efforts on children’s health and education through hosting fundraisers.

Throughout her various careers, she has seen how stress can take its toll on people’s physical well-being, leading to her most recent professional engagement. Elisabeth is founder of Bio-Hack Your Best Life and the Director of Operations for 4BiddenKnowledge.

https://www.elisabethihoekstra.com/

https://www.4biddenknowledge.tv/

