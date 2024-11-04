Fade To Black - Elizabeth April - November 6th

November 6, 2024

Mysteries Of The Universe





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Elizabeth April dives deep into the mysteries of the universe, exploring topics like the Galactic Federation, current world events, and popular conspiracy theories. She also shares insights on raising your frequency to navigate challenging times with a higher consciousness.

Elizabeth April, also known as EA, is a renowned remote viewer, spiritual teacher, and cosmic channeler. Specializing in multidimensional awareness, she helps others unlock their highest potential by accessing hidden truths, exploring past lives, and navigating the shift from 3D to 5D consciousness. Join EA on a journey of a lifetime.

Websites:

https://elizabethapril.com/

https://linktr.ee/elizabeth.april

Premium Episode Download