Emily Harrison

January 11th, 2022

 

Akashic Records

 

Fade To Black - Emily Harrison - January 11th.

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Emily Harrison joins us for the first time for a full night of the Akashic Records... what are they? How can we access them? And, how can we utilize their information? All that and much more!

Emily is the Founder/Director of The Akashic Academy, a modern day mystery school, dedicated to sharing knowledge that is empowering the planet to resource superconscious intelligence from within. After being featured on CBS, NBC, HBO, Lifetime, Netflix, Thrive, and at Harvard University. Emily is now creating quantum, in person experiences, within the most profound grid points on the planet, so people can experience accelerated activation and embodiment of their Soul mission.

Website: https://theakashicacademy.com

 

 

