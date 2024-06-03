Fade To Black - Eric Altman - June 6th

June 6th, 2024





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Eric Altman dives into the mysterious world of Bigfoot, cryptids, UFOs, and haunted locations, all centered around the enigmatic Chestnut Ridge in Pennsylvania. Drawing from his 27 years of research, he will share fascinating insights and eerie encounters that make this region a hotspot for paranormal activity and unexplained phenomena.

Eric Altman is a renowned Cryptozoologist and paranormal enthusiast, specializing in Bigfoot research. He is the founder and Director of the Pennsylvania Cryptozoology Society and the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Society's Executive Director. Eric co-hosted Beyond the Edge Radio for 12 years and has investigated over 300 Bigfoot sightings nationwide. He organized the East Coast Bigfoot Conference (2000-2011) and the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Camping Adventure since 2016. A sought-after speaker, Eric has appeared in numerous documentaries and TV programs, including Travel Channel's "Paranormal Declassified" and Discovery Plus's "Fright Club." He has contributed to many books, articles, and media on cryptids and the paranormal.

Websites:

https://www.pabigfoot.com/

https://www.pabigfootcampingadventure.com/

Premium Episode Download