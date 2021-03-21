Fade To Black - Eric Mitchell - March 23rd.

March 23rd, 2021

Current State of Ufology

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Eric Mitchell joins us for the first time and we are going to talk about the current state of Ufolgy, Disclosure, his life experiences and Contact.

Eric was a struggling single father with no belief in the UFO subject until an object showed up in his yard in 2013. He immediately acquired a seasoned investigator and began helping others through the world view process.

He has become one of the most important voices in our community and today he is working on a documentary to share his information.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/eric.mitchell.357284



