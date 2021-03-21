Eric Mitchell

March 23rd, 2021

 

Current State of Ufology

 

Fade To Black - Eric Mitchell - March 23rd.

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Eric Mitchell joins us for the first time and we are going to talk about the current state of Ufolgy, Disclosure, his life experiences and Contact.

Eric was a struggling single father with no belief in the UFO subject until an object showed up in his yard in 2013. He immediately acquired a seasoned investigator and began helping others through the world view process.

He has become one of the most important voices in our community and today he is working on a documentary to share his information.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/eric.mitchell.357284

 

 

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 144 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com