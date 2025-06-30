Fade To Black - Eric Wargo - Thursday, July 03, 2025

Thursday, July 03, 2025

Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Eric Wargo dives into the science and mystery of precognition, revealing how it shapes our dreams, creativity, and even synchronicities. He explores new physics that support it, shares how artists have unknowingly predicted future events, and touches on time travel and its possible link to the UFO phenomenon.

Eric Wargo has a PhD in anthropology and is the author of several acclaimed books on precognition, the unconscious, creativity, and time travel. He also writes about science fiction and parapsychology at his popular blog, The Nightshirt.

https://ericwargo.com/

