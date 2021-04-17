Fade To Black - Erin Montgomery - April 20th.

April 20th, 2021

Multidimensional Messenger

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Erin Montgomery joins us for the first time on F2B and tonight we are going to talk about her life of contact and what it means for the future of our planet.

Erin is at least a 3rd generation UFO contactee in a family with 4 generations of contact. She began experiencing strange phenomena as early as 4 years old. She has been able to retrieve some of those memories through hypnotic regression to help relieve some of the trauma that was created by those early encounters with alien beings. She continues to have UFO and paranormal experiences and currently is not only working as a shaman to help heal people energetically, unhaunt houses, work with spirits and read people's cards, she is also learning how to do hypnotic regressions to help others who have suffered as she has.

Recently having moved from Roswell, New Mexico where she lived for 20 years, she has returned to her home town in Montrose, Colorado. During the day she works as a clinical therapist and In the evenings she can be found working with others on a spiritual level, writing new material, or working to engage more direct contact with beings not of this world!

