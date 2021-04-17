Erin Montgomery

April 20th, 2021

 

Multidimensional Messenger

 

Fade To Black - Erin Montgomery - April 20th.

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Erin Montgomery joins us for the first time on F2B and tonight we are going to talk about her life of contact and what it means for the future of our planet.

Erin is at least a 3rd generation UFO contactee in a family with 4 generations of contact. She began experiencing strange phenomena as early as 4 years old. She has been able to retrieve some of those memories through hypnotic regression to help relieve some of the trauma that was created by those early encounters with alien beings. She continues to have UFO and paranormal experiences and currently is not only working as a shaman to help heal people energetically, unhaunt houses, work with spirits and read people's cards, she is also learning how to do hypnotic regressions to help others who have suffered as she has.

Recently having moved from Roswell, New Mexico where she lived for 20 years, she has returned to her home town in Montrose, Colorado. During the day she works as a clinical therapist and In the evenings she can be found working with others on a spiritual level, writing new material, or working to engage more direct contact with beings not of this world!

Websites:
https://www.erinmontgomery.net/
https://www.erinmontgomery.net/books

 

 

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 164 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com