Fadernight

Februrary 2nd, 2022

 

Open Lines

 

Fade To Black - Fadernight Open Lines - February 2nd.

It's Fadernight!

OPEN LINES!!!

YOUR calls, YOUR thoughts, YOUR voice.

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: It's FADERNIGHT with open lines all night long... we are taking tomorrow, Thursday, off for the Conscious Life Expo in Los Angeles... but tonight it's your calls, your conversation: UFOs, Conspiracy, Time Travel, the Paranormal and Supernatural, Lost History and Pop Culture.

Fadernight is the greatest night in all of talk radio in all of the world... un-scripted, un-censored, un-screened, and un-filtered.

The call-in number: 747-228-2051

 

 

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

