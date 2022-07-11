Fadernight

July th, 2022

 

Open Lines

 

Fade To Black - Jimmy Church - July 11th

Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: It's another Fadernight with open-lines all night long!

Your calls, your conversation: UFOs, Conspiracy, Lost History, Time Travel and the Paranormal and Supernatural... un-edited, un-screened, and un-censored!!!

Fadernight is the greatest night of Talk Radio in all of the world.

The call-in numbers:
818-921-6929
323-275-9695

Website: https://jimmychurchradio.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JChurchRadio
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyChurchRadio
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jimmychurchradio/

 

Fade To Black
