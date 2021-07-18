Fade To Black - Fadernight Open Lines - July 22nd

Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Ron Keel, the Metal Cowboy, joins Fadernight with open-lines all night long... your calls, your conversation: UFOs, Conspiracy, Time Travel, the Paranormal and Supernatural, Lost History and Pop Culture.

Ron will be answering your calls, questions... about anything... all night long!!!

Fadernight is the greatest night in all of talk radio in all of the world... un-scripted, un-censored, un-screened, and un-filtered.

The call-in number: 747-228-2051

From the first Steeler album, Ron Keel’s 35-year career has taken him from the concrete jungles of arena rock to the dirt roads of country music. Ron has sold millions of albums and toured the world as both a heavy metal screamer and a southern rock/outlaw country artist.