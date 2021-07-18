Fader Night

July 22nd, 2021

Ron Keel joins Fadernight!

Fade To Black - Fadernight Open Lines - July 22nd

It's Fadernight!

OPEN LINES!!!

YOUR calls, YOUR thoughts, YOUR voice.

Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Ron Keel, the Metal Cowboy, joins Fadernight with open-lines all night long... your calls, your conversation: UFOs, Conspiracy, Time Travel, the Paranormal and Supernatural, Lost History and Pop Culture.

Ron will be answering your calls, questions... about anything... all night long!!!

Fadernight is the greatest night in all of talk radio in all of the world... un-scripted, un-censored, un-screened, and un-filtered.

The call-in number: 747-228-2051

From the first Steeler album, Ron Keel’s 35-year career has taken him from the concrete jungles of arena rock to the dirt roads of country music. Ron has sold millions of albums and toured the world as both a heavy metal screamer and a southern rock/outlaw country artist.

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 216 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com