Thanksgiving Turkey

Fader Night

November 25th, 2021

Open Lines

Thanksgiving Special

Fade To Black - Fadernight Open Lines - November 25th

It's Fadernight!

OPEN LINES!!!

YOUR calls, YOUR thoughts, YOUR voice.

Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: It's Thanksgiving but it's also a FADERNIGHT with open lines all night long... your calls, your conversation: UFOs, Conspiracy, Time Travel, the Paranormal and Supernatural, Lost History and Pop Culture.

Fadernight is the greatest night in all of talk radio in all of the world... un-scripted, un-censored, un-screened, and un-filtered

The call-in number: 747-228-2051

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 269 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com