October 13th, 2022

 

Fade To Black - Off Air - October 3rd

Tonight, Jimmy has returned from Egypt and he'll have stories, pictures, and video!

Yes, it is still Thursday on FADE to BLACK... with open-lines all night long!

Your calls, your conversation: UFOs, Conspiracy, Lost History, Time Travel and the Paranormal and Supernatural... un-edited, un-screened, and un-censored!!!

Fadernight is the greatest night of Talk Radio in all of the world.

 
The call-in numbers:
818-921-6929
323-275-9695
 
 
Website: https://jimmychurchradio.com/

 

Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

