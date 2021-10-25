Fade To Black - Fadernight Open Lines - October 28th

Fader Night
October 28th, 2021
Open Lines { With Race Hobbs }
It's Fadernight!
OPEN LINES!!!
YOUR calls, YOUR thoughts, YOUR voice.
Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Fadernight Special with Race Hobbs who joins us for a special Halloween Announcement for the new UnX Network that is launching this Sunday, October 31st, on Halloween Night!
It's FADERNIGHT with open lines all night long... your calls, your conversation: UFOs, Conspiracy, Time Travel, the Paranormal and Supernatural, Lost History and Pop Culture.
Fadernight is the greatest night in all of talk radio in all of the world... un-scripted, un-censored, un-screened, and un-filtered.
The call-in number: 747-228-2051