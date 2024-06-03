Fade To Black - Freddie Levy - June 4th

June 4th, 2024

Ancient Past And Future Interconnections





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Freddie Levy takes a deep dive into the fascinating interconnections of our past, present, and future. His goal is to uncover and explore these mysteries in an engaging and informative way, fostering diversity of thought and ideation.

Freddie Levy holds a BA Honours in Classics from the University of Leeds and a PGDE from University College London. As a Design and Technology teacher with a flexible schedule, Freddie has spent considerable time working abroad. His passions for scuba diving and hiking drive him to travel extensively, exploring ancient sites and cultures firsthand.

Freddie navigates a diverse range of topics, from philosophy and the fundamental sciences to theoretical historical social science, megalithic architecture, and geopolitics. He aims to make ancient history and other niche subjects accessible and relevant to a wider audience. Freddie believes in weaving broad tapestries of knowledge, promoting the idea of emergence through convergence.

Website: https://substack.com/@freddielevy?utm_source=profile-page

