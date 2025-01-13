Fade To Black - Fritz Zimmerman - January 16, 2025

January 16, 2025

Dark Side of Ancient America





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Fritz Zimmerman delves into his latest book, Ancient America: The Dark Side, exploring the mysteries of the mound builders, the discovery of giant skeletons, and the suppressed history of a lost race. He uncovers the hidden truths buried beneath America’s soil and challenges what we know about our ancient past.

Fritz Zimmerman is a researcher, author, and lecturer specializing in ancient American history and the mysteries of pre-Columbian cultures. With a focus on the mound builders and the enigmatic giant skeletons reportedly unearthed from their burial sites, his work explores alternative archaeological theories and suppressed history. Zimmerman is the author of The Nephilim Chronicles series, which delves into evidence of a lost race and their influence on ancient civilizations.

Websites: https://www.amazon.com/Ancient-America-Dark-Fritz-Zimmerman/dp/B0DJD6PNXW

