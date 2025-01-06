Fade To Black - Fritz Zimmerman - January 07

January 07, 2025

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Fritz Zimmerman delves into his latest book, *Ancient America: The Dark Side*. Explore the mysteries of the mound builders, the discovery of giant skeletons, and the suppressed history of a lost race. Fritz uncovers the hidden truths buried beneath America’s soil and challenges what we know about our ancient past.

Fritz Zimmerman is a researcher, author, and lecturer specializing in ancient American history and the mysteries of pre-Columbian cultures.

https://www.amazon.com/Ancient-America-Dark-Fritz-Zimmerman/dp/B0DJD6PNXW

This show did not broadcast due to wide ranging fires in the California area causing intermittent internet and power.

