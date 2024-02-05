Fade To Black - Gari Jones - February 5th

February 5th, 2024

Pentyrch Incident





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Gari Jones joins us to discuss The Pentyrch Incident, Denbigh Lights, and the Government Petition for UFO Disclosure.

Gari Jones is on a personal mission dedicated to the exploration and investigation of a diverse array of captivating subjects. His keen interests span UFO/ET Phenomena, Ancient History, False Flag Events, and Forbidden Knowledge & Sciences. Over the past seven years, Gari's dedicated UFO investigations have yielded compelling and impactful evidence, contributing to the documentation of significant cases such as the Pentyrch Incident, Denbigh Lights, Caldicot Triangle, Llantrisant Red Orb, and the Mystical Lights of Merthyr Tydfil, among others.

His overarching goal is to unearth the genuine truth about the world we inhabit, recognizing the prevalence of errors and corruption in the official narratives that shape our understanding. Gari is not only a researcher but also a political activist tirelessly working to expose corruption within the UK government, businesses, and mainstream media.

