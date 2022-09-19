Fade To Black - Geraldine Orozco - September 19th

September 19th, 2022

Making Contact

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Geraldine Orozco joins us to talk about making contact and what you should do with the info when you do.

Geraldine is a Clinical Hypnotherapist, C.H.T, Epigenetic Psychotherapist, M.T. meditation teacher, N.L.P. neurolinguistics practitioner, mindfulness-based stress reduction therapist, M.B.S.R. Qigong teacher and owner of Bay Area Meditation in San Francisco, she offers virtual corporate meditation programs internationally.

He has 15 years of experience in the arts of holistic energy healing with certifications of advanced pranic healing, quantum energy healing and studied for several years with a shamanic energy healer.

In 2013, Geraldine experienced a life-changing conscious interdimensional contact experience that resulted in the activation of the psychic abilities of the multidimensional body and the energy field.

Geraldine is now dedicated to the dissemination of knowledge of biophysical architecture, hybridization programs and the re-examination of the common dogma of human genetic timelines, historical recording and the advanced healing of human biological structure.

Founder of HybridMother.com, an international research and support group for experimenters and contactees of identification phenomena.

She is on the board of directors of O.P.U.S., the Organization for Comprehension and Support of Paranormal Sciences.

Geraldine appears in the 16-time award-winning documentary called "Extraordinary: The Seeding", Travel Chanel’s “UFO Witness” with Ben Hanson, and Singer Demi Lovato’s “Unidentified”.

Website: http://www.geraldineorozco.com

