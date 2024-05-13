Fade To Black - Glynis McCants - May 16th

May 16th, 2024

Power Of Numerology





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Glynis McCants is with us to talk about the Power of Numerology and how it can change your life for the better!

With over 27 years of experience rooted in the ancient Pythagoras Number system, Glynis McCants is a renowned Numerologist. She authored the bestseller "Glynis Has Your Number," available in 15 languages, and "Love by the Numbers," helping countless individuals find healthy relationships. Renowned for her precision, she's sought after by Fortune 500 companies and has appeared on esteemed platforms like 60 Minutes. Glynis also has a Numerology segment on the Number 23 DVD teaching the Life Path Numbers. In 2023, Parade Magazine interviewed her to predict Taylor Swift's year ahead by the Numbers. Glynis forecasted a remarkably successful year for Swift, who shortly thereafter crossed the billion-dollar mark in her personal fortune.

She believes Numerology can positively transform lives beyond individuals, extending to homes, businesses, and cities. Her mission is to demystify Numerology and empower positive change.

Website: https://www.glynishasyournumber.com/

