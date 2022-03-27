Grant Cameron

March 28th, 2022

 

UAPTF Classified?

 

Fade To Black - Grant Cameron - March 28th.

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Grant Cameron joins us to discuss the recent reveal of the 2021 UAPTF Classified UAP Report and other UFO/UAP news from around the world.

Grant has been a UFO researcher since 1975, and was recognized as both the Leeds Conference International Researcher of the Year and the UFO Congress Researcher of the Year. He is a world-renowned expert on UFOs, conspiracies, government cover-ups, and has spent decades watching and chronicling developments around extraterrestrial contact. He is the author of 'Charlie Red Star'.

Website: http://beyondpresidentialufo.com/

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

