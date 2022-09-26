Grant Cameron

September 26th, 2022

 

Wilson/Davis Bombshell N.1

 

Fade To Black - Grant Cameron - September 26th

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Grant Cameron joins us to discuss the recent bombshell around the Wilson/Davis document and Oke Shannon. This is Night One of our Wilson/Davis Week on F2B!

Grant has been a UFO researcher since 1975, and was recognized as both the Leeds Conference International Researcher of the Year and the UFO Congress Researcher of the Year. He is a world-renowned expert on UFOs, conspiracies, government cover-ups, and has spent decades watching and chronicling developments around extraterrestrial contact. He is the author of 'Charlie Red Star'.

Website: http://beyondpresidentialufo.com/

