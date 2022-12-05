Grant Cameron

December 5th, 2022

 

UFO/UAP Headlines

 

Fade To Black - Grant Cameron - December 5th

 
 

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Grant Cameron joins us to discuss the delayed UFO report and UFO/UAP news from around the world.

Grant has been a UFO researcher since 1975, and was recognized as both the Leeds Conference International Researcher of the Year and the UFO Congress Researcher of the Year. He is a world-renowned expert on UFOs, conspiracies, government cover-ups, and has spent decades watching and chronicling developments around extraterrestrial contact. He is the author of 'Charlie Red Star'.

Website: http://beyondpresidentialufo.com/

Premium Episode Download

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 357 other subscribers
PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com