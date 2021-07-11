Grant Cameron

July 13th, 2021

 

UFO/UAP World Updates

 

Fade To Black - Grant Cameron - July 13th.

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Grant Cameron is here to talk about all of the latest news in our UFO community, including the recent UAPTF Report, and his take on the recent 'leaked' videos that have circulated throughout the mainstream media.

Grant has been a UFO researcher since 1975, and was recognized as both the Leeds Conference International Researcher of the Year and the UFO Congress Researcher of the Year. He is a world-renowned expert on UFOs, conspiracies, government cover-ups, and has spent decades watching and chronicling developments around extraterrestrial contact. He is the author of 'Charlie Red Star'.

Website: http://beyondpresidentialufo.com/

 

 

