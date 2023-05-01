Gretchen Cornwell

May 3rd, 2023

 

Bloodline of Mary Magdalene

 

Fade To Black - Gretchen Cornwell - May 3rd

 
 

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Gretchen Cornwell is with us to talk about the Bloodline of Mary Magdalene and her possible ties to the Knights Templar.

Gretchen Cornwall is a historian and expert on the Knights Templar, having written two books on the subject. She has lived in England since 2002 and is a member of the British Archaeological Association. She has appeared on the History Channel’s "The Curse of Oak Island" and "Ancient Aliens" as an expert on the Knights Templar & Medieval History. She is a contributor to Web Icon Inc. a documentary film company and appeared in the documentary film series, "Templars", "The Sinclair Legacy", and "Gudrid the Fair & The Sword & the Circle", which will be released in late 2023 on Amazon Prime in the US and UK.

Websites:
https://gretchencornwall.com/
https://www.templars-tv.com/
https://www.patreon.com/gretchencornwall

