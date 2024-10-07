Fade To Black - Hans Dietrich - October 8th

October 8, 2024

Magic Of Symbols





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Hans Dietrich shares his journey growing up in Nepal, his thesis on Buddhist mysticism and its link to Sirius, and his travels to Peru, Egypt, and Mexico exploring ancient mysteries. He also discusses The Magic of Symbols, the Dropa Stones, his design work, and upcoming talks.

Hans Dietrich is an esoteric researcher and world traveler, with a deep understanding of esoteric, and occult symbolism. Raised in Kathmandu, Nepal, he possesses unique insights into ancient wisdom, from Shambala and Mt. Meru to the Mahabharata and the Dropa Stones. His work has taken him across 22 countries, forging connections with scholars like Brien Foerester, Brad Olsen, and Timothy Hogan. Hans has spoken at notable events such as Alien Event 2023 and AI Expocon 2024, and is the author of Dropa Legends and Lore and The Magic of Symbols.

