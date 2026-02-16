Fade To Black - Holly Burns - February 18, 2026

February 18, 2026

ET, Jesus and Sasquatch

Psychic medium and open channel Holly Burns discusses her lifelong contact with spirit guides, ETs, Jesus, and the Sasquatch People, sharing insights into spiritual awakening, consciousness expansion, and messages about coming global revelations.

Holly is a psychic, medium, open channel, and intuitive life coach who works with an all-knowing soul collective she calls “The Elders.” Through direct connection with higher consciousness and spirits across the Universe—both living and deceased—her work is focused on helping others awaken, align, and live their highest-vibrational lives.

