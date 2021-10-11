October 13th, 2021

Physics Of A Tic Tac

.

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Isaac Arthur is back to talk about the physics of the Tic Tac and what may or may not be visiting our planet and hanging out with the US Navy.

Isaac is the host of Science & Futurism with Isaac Arthur on YouTube, with over 650,000 subscribers, covering topics like Colonizing the Solar System, Interstellar Travel, the Fermi Paradox, Artificial Intelligence, and other topics representing possible futures paths and challenges for humanity.

Isaac received his degree in physics from Kent State University, graduating top of his class at age 20, and remained there for graduate studies before joining the US Army and serving in Iraq. He also worked as a civilian researcher at the Air Force Institute of Technology in Dayton, Ohio.

Website: https://www.isaacarthur.net/



Premium Episode Download