Isaac Arthur

October 13th, 2021

 

Physics Of A Tic Tac

 

Fade To Black - Dr. Robert Davis - October 11th.

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Isaac Arthur is back to talk about the physics of the Tic Tac and what may or may not be visiting our planet and hanging out with the US Navy.

Isaac is the host of Science & Futurism with Isaac Arthur on YouTube, with over 650,000 subscribers, covering topics like Colonizing the Solar System, Interstellar Travel, the Fermi Paradox, Artificial Intelligence, and other topics representing possible futures paths and challenges for humanity.

Isaac received his degree in physics from Kent State University, graduating top of his class at age 20, and remained there for graduate studies before joining the US Army and serving in Iraq. He also worked as a civilian researcher at the Air Force Institute of Technology in Dayton, Ohio.

Website: https://www.isaacarthur.net/

 

 

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 256 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com