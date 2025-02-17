J. Murphy - K. Bass - February 20, 2025

February 20, 2025

Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Kristi Bass and Jared Murphy dive into all things RKEO X, exploring ancient history, human consciousness, the paranormal, UFO phenomena, and biohacking.

Kristi Bass is a researcher focused on the study of lost civilizations, collaborating with Jared Murphy on projects. She appeared on the Curious Realm podcast to discuss this topic. Bass is also involved in real estate investments and owns a company in that field. She is connected to Texas, having attended Texas Tech University, and is based in the Waco area.

Jared Murphy is a self-experimenter and field researcher of ancient technologies and lost history. He has traveled the world in search of evidence related to these topics. Murphy appeared on the Curious Realm podcast, alongside Kristi Bass to discuss lost civilizations. He also has an upcoming documentary called "Terra Corre: Our Ancient Past Revealed: Discovering Our Lost History".

