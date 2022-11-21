Fade To Black - Jack Roth - November 22nd

November 22nd, 2022

'Killing Kennedy'





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Jack Roth joins us on the anniversary of the JFK assassination to discuss his new book: 'Killing Kennedy: Exposing the Plot'.

Jack Roth is a journalist, documentary film producer (j3FILMS) and non-fiction book author.

He has produced the award-winning documentary films Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story, Extraordinary: The Seeding, and Extraordinary: The Revelations.

In Killing Kennedy: Exposing the Plot, the Cover-Up and the Consequences, Jack interviews researchers, scholars, eyewitnesses and family members of those who were part of the tangled web of U.S. intelligence operations associated with the Cold War and the circumstances surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

In addition to Killing Kennedy, he is also the author of Ghost Soldiers of Gettysburg and Unknown Down.

