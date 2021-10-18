Fade To Black - Jacques Vallée - October 20th.

October 20th, 2021

Skinwalkers At The Pentagon

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Jacques Vallée joins us to discuss "Skinwalkers at the Pentagon: An Insiders' Account of the Secret Government UFO Program" and the massive scope of the Pentagon’s landmark UFO study that ran from the Defense Intelligence Agency in Washington, D.C. The Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program, or AAWSAP investigated the “Tic Tac” and other “nuts and bolts” UFO events, analyzed intrusions of UFOs onto US military bases, as well as what government investigators encountered on Skinwalker Ranch.

Dr. Jacques Vallée was a senior researcher at the DARPA-funded Augmentation Research Center at SRI at the very beginning of the RV program initiated by Dr. Puthoff and Russell Targ in 1971. His experience spans the entire life of the program and gives him a special position as an observer and commentator on the reality of remote viewing.

Dr. Vallée also has long been interested in the UFO phenomenon and has earned the reputation of being one of the most rigorous and credible researchers in the field. He was the model for the French scientist figure played by Francois Truffaut in Steven Speilberg's classic film "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."

