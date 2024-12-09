Fade To Black - James Fox - December 12th

December 12, 2024

The Program





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: James Fox joins us to discuss the highly anticipated follow-up to his blockbuster UFO documentaries, *The Phenomenon* and *Moment of Contact*. *The Program* explores the unprecedented bipartisan Congressional effort to uncover what intelligence agencies really know about UFOs, now referred to as UAP.

Director James Fox was born in England and raised in New York and California. He began his journalism career early in life as an assistant to his father/writer Charles Fox, a quadriplegic with Multiple Sclerosis. Together they traveled on many magazine assignments, interviewing such notables as Stephen Hawking and race car legend Dan Gurney. By 28, James sold his first documentary to Discovery. Since then, he has produced for Sci-Fi, TLC, National Geographic, and History Channel, appearing on programs such as *Larry King Live* and *Night Line*.

Website: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=neZf96sTa8w

Premium Episode Download