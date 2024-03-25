Fade To Black - James Keenan - March 27th

March 27th, 2024

Skinwalker And Blind Frog





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: James Keenan joins us to discuss the mysteries of Utah: Skinwalker and Blind Frog Ranch.

James Keenan is an author and field investigator that focuses on locations of high strangeness. Prior to that, he had a career in law enforcement and private investigations that spanned over twenty years. He has a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara—his focus having been anthropology and archaeology. James recently was a cast member on the Discovery Channel’s hit show, “The Mystery of Blind Frog Ranch.”

Websites:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JamesKeenangiantsandparanormal

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/stores/James-Keenan/author/B06XNX6BQG?ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true

Premium Episode Download