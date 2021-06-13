James Keenan

June 14th, 2021

 

Blind Frog Ranch

 

Fade To Black - James Keenan - June 14th.

Monday on FADE to BLACK: James Keenan joins us for the first time to discuss the mystery of Blind Frog Ranch.

James is an author, lecturer, and field investigator. He has a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of California Santa Barbara. His main curriculum was anthropology and archaeology, with a focus on Mesoamerican cultures. He has written six fictional novels that have science fiction or paranormal components to them. Prior to his writing, he had a career in law enforcement and private investigations that spanned twenty-four years. James regularly travels the globe in search of information and evidence that can provide alternate answers about why we have lost so much of our distant human history.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/207974394252954/
Book: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B091BP2J6S/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_hsch_vapi_tkin_p1_i1

 

 
