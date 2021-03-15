Fade To Black - James Lough - March 17th.

James Lough

March 17th, 2021

UAPTF Special Report

.

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Attorney James Lough is here to discuss all sides of the upcoming UAPTF report that will be presented to the Senate Intelligence Committee and his new book:

"UFO Briefing Book: A Guide to Congressional Oversight of the UAP Phenomenon" that will be distributed to the media and Capitol Hill.

James P. Lough is a retired attorney who specialized in government law, including constitutional law, election law and appellate practice. He also taught “Decision Making in Urban Communities” at the San Diego State University School of Public Affairs. His interest in UFOs comes from having witnessed several at close range over his lifetime. He resides in Southern California with his wife and mother.



