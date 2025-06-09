Fade To Black - James Szubski - Monday, June 09, 2025

Monday, June 09, 2025

Bigfoot, UFOs and Portals





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: James Szubski Mountain guide James Szubski shares eerie accounts from the Columbia River Gorge, including Sasquatch, UFOs, portals, and the mysterious Klickitat Ape Cat. He recalls a recent experience of lost time at Broke Leg Barrows, a strange lava field tied to vanishings and military involvement. With over 60 local reports, James explores why this area may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in the U.S.

James Szubski is the Chief Operating Officer of Margie’s Outdoor Store located deep within the Columbia River Gorge in Washington State. In 2022, his store initiated a paranormal reporting program which has now received well over one hundred reports of strange activity in the Gorge area. James is a former volunteer Search & Rescue EMT, a wildland firefighter, a mountain guide, and a highly decorated US Army infantry veteran. He earned a degree in communications from The Evergreen State College and has enjoyed a decades-long career in that field working for companies like Wizards of the Coast... He currently volunteers his time as the leader of the Klickitat Ape Cat Research Team.

Websites::

https://www.margiesoutdoor.com/

Premium Episode Download