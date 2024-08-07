Fade To Black - Jason D. Padgett - August 6th

August 6th, 2024

Quantum Information Holography





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Jason Padgett will talk about his fascinating story of how he was transformed into a mathematical genius after a traumatic brain injury. He will share how this life-changing event unlocked extraordinary abilities, enabling him to see the world through the lens of complex mathematical patterns and fractals.

Jason will also discuss the science behind his unique vision and how his remarkable story challenges our understanding of the human brain and its potential.

Jason D. Padgett is the acclaimed author of "Struck by Genius," a memoir detailing his extraordinary journey from a traumatic brain injury to becoming a mathematical savant. Published in over 40 countries, the book has garnered international recognition. Jason is also the founder of Quantum Information Holography (QIH), a groundbreaking theory unifying quantum mechanics and general relativity through informational principles encoded in space-time. Currently, a screenplay adaptation of his life story is being developed for a major motion picture.

Websites:

https://jason-padgett.pixels.com/

https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/jason-padgett?tab=about

Premium Episode Download