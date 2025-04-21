Fade To Black - Jason Martell - April 24th

<

April 24, 2025

Ancient Aliens





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Jason Martell joins us... one of the first guests on F2B over 12 years ago... is back with us to get us caught up on Ancient Aliens and what may be in the skies above our Earth!

For over 15 years, Jason Martell has been one of the leading researchers and lecturers specializing in ancient civilization technologies. Jason's research has been featured worldwide on numerous television and radio networks such as The Discovery Channel, Syfy Channel, and the BBC. He is currently a regular guest on the show "Ancient Aliens" on the History Channel. His latest book "Knowledge Apocalypse" is available on Amazon.com.

Website: https://jasonmartell.com/

Premium Episode Download