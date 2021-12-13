Fade To Black - Jason Martell - December 14th.

December 14th, 2021

Knowledge Apocalypse

.

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Jason Martell

For over 15 years, Mr. Martell has been one of the leading researchers and lectures specializing in ancient civilization technologies. Mr Martell's research has been featured worldwide on numerous television and radio networks such as The Discovery Channel, Syfy Channel, and the BBC. He is currently a regular guest on the show "Ancient Aliens" on the History Channel.

His book "Knowledge Apocalypse", the 10 Year Anniversary Edition, will publish and release on December 17th, 2021.

Website: https://www.amazon.com/Jason-Martell/e/B00DUWIXWW%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share



Premium Episode Download