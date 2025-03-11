Fade To Black - Jason Offutt - March 10, 2025

March 10, 2025

Cryptid Encounters





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Jason Offutt takes us deep into the world of cryptids, shadow people, and haunted legends, separating fact from hoax and uncovering eerie encounters. From the mysterious Hat Man to red-eyed shadows, he explores chilling sightings, scientific explanations, and firsthand experiences. He also shares stories from What Lurks Beyond, revealing hauntings, UFO encounters, and strange phenomena close to home.

Jason Offutt writes books. He is best known for horror and paranormal non-fiction, such as The Girl in the Corn duology and Chasing American Monsters. He also teaches university journalism in Northwest Missouri and has been featured on multiple media platforms.

Websites:

http://www.jasonoffutt.com

Premium Episode Download