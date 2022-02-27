Fade To Black - Jason Quitt - March 1st.

March 1st, 2022

.

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Jason Quitt is back for Quittspiracy 8!!!

Jason is a graduate of the Institute of Energy Wellness, and a student of Algonquin Shamanism and has been training and working with many teachers, shamans, and traditional healers from around the world.

Mr. Quitt is also the author of “Forbidden Knowledge – Revelations of a multidimensional time traveler ” – “The Egyptian Postures of Power Ancient Qi Gong System” & “The Yosef Codes – Sacred geometry Mandalas”.

Website: https://thecrystalsun.com/

