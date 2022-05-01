Jason Quitt

May 3rd, 2022

 

Astral, Lucid Dreaming

 

Fade To Black - Jason Quitt - May 3rd

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Jason Quitt is here to talk about Astral and Lucid dreaming... the techniques, practices, who or what you may see once you have learned how to close your eyes.

Jason is a graduate of the Institute of Energy Wellness, and a student of Algonquin Shamanism and has been training and working with many teachers, shamans, and traditional healers from around the world.

Mr. Quitt is also the author of many books, including “The Egyptian Postures of Power" that has just been updated and re-released and available on his website or over at Amazon.

Website: https://thecrystalsun.com/

