Fade To Black - Jason Quitt - August 23rd

August 23rd, 2022

Quittspiracy 11 (?)

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Jason Quitt is back for Quittspiracy 11 (?)... or is it???

Jason is a graduate of the Institute of Energy Wellness, and a student of Algonquin Shamanism and has been training and working with many teachers, shamans, and traditional healers from around the world.

Mr. Quitt is also the author of “The Egyptian Postures of Power Ancient Qi Gong System” and “The Yosef Codes – Sacred geometry Mandalas”.

Website: https://thecrystalsun.com/

Premium Episode Download