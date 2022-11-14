Jason Quitt

November 14th, 2022

 

Quittspiracy 12(?)

 

Fade To Black - Jason Quitt - November 14th

 
 

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Jason Quitt is back for another episode of Quittspiracy... we think this is number 12(?).

Jason is a graduate of the Institute of Energy Wellness, and a student of Algonquin Shamanism and has been training and working with many teachers, shamans, and traditional healers from around the world.

Mr. Quitt is also the author of “Forbidden Knowledge – Revelations of a multidimensional time traveler ” – “The Egyptian Postures of Power Ancient Qi Gong System” & “The Yosef Codes – Sacred geometry Mandalas”.

Website: https://thecrystalsun.com/

Premium Episode Download

