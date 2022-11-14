Fade To Black - Jason Quitt - November 14th

Jason Quitt
November 14th, 2022
Quittspiracy 12(?)
Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Jason Quitt is back for another episode of Quittspiracy... we think this is number 12(?).
Jason is a graduate of the Institute of Energy Wellness, and a student of Algonquin Shamanism and has been training and working with many teachers, shamans, and traditional healers from around the world.
Mr. Quitt is also the author of “Forbidden Knowledge – Revelations of a multidimensional time traveler ” – “The Egyptian Postures of Power Ancient Qi Gong System” & “The Yosef Codes – Sacred geometry Mandalas”.
Website: https://thecrystalsun.com/