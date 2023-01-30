Fade To Black - Jason Quitt - February 2nd

Jason Quitt

Amazing Secrets Revealed

 

Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Jason Quitt is back... and tonight we are going to talk about the amazing secrets that are about to be revealed in his new book... things that are about to change our world!

Jason is a graduate of the Institute of Energy Wellness, and a student of Algonquin Shamanism and has been training and working with many teachers, shamans, and traditional healers from around the world.

Mr. Quitt is also the author of “Forbidden Knowledge – Revelations of a multidimensional time traveler ” – “The Egyptian Postures of Power Ancient Qi Gong System” & “The Yosef Codes – Sacred geometry Mandalas”.

Website: https://thecrystalsun.com/

