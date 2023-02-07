Jason Quitt

February 7th, 2023

 

'Astral Genesis' Released

 

Fade To Black - Jason Quitt - February 7th

 
 

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Jason Quitt joins us to announce the publishing of his new book: 'Astral Genesis'... and we will, as promised, present images and secrets to the world!!!

Jason is a graduate of the Institute of Energy Wellness, and a student of Algonquin Shamanism and has been training and working with many teachers, shamans, and traditional healers from around the world.

Mr. Quitt is also the author of “The Egyptian Postures of Power Ancient Qi Gong System”, “The Yosef Codes – Sacred geometry Mandalas”, and his latest: 'Astral Genesis'.

Websites:
https://thecrystalsun.com/
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BTRPH7LW


Astral Genesis
Fade To Black - Jason Quitt - February 7th

Premium Episode Download

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

