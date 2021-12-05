Jason Quitt

December 7th, 2021

 

Return Of JQ

 

Fade To Black - Jason Quitt - December 7th.

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Jason Quitt returns! Tonight we'll find out what he has been up to since his last public appearance on F2B... his new book that is about to be published... and of course, the history of Christmas!

Jason is a graduate of the Institute of Energy Wellness, and a student of Algonquin Shamanism and has been training and working with many teachers, shamans, and traditional healers from around the world.

Mr. Quitt is also the author of “Forbidden Knowledge – Revelations of a multidimensional time traveler ” – “The Egyptian Postures of Power Ancient Qi Gong System” & “The Yosef Codes – Sacred geometry Mandalas”.

Website: https://thecrystalsun.com/

 

 

