Fade To Black - Jason Shurka - December 14th

December 14th, 2022

What Is Consciousness?





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Jason Shurka joins us for a full, in depth conversation about consciousness.

Jason Shurka is the founder of UNIFYD, an organization dedicated to educating, connecting and healing humanity to ensure that we reach our collective destiny of unity, peace and harmony on planet Earth.

UNIFYD TV is a video-streaming platform to educate the world.

UNIFYD Social is a social media platform to connect the world.

UNIFYD Healing is a healing network to help humanity heal itself.

Jason Shurka is also an author of 3 books, Forming the Formless, The Language of Energy and Rays of Knowledge.

He has dedicated his life to helping humanity remember our spiritual roots and reclaim our power once again.

Websites:

https://unifyd.tv/

https://unifyd.com/

Premium Episode Download