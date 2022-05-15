Fade To Black - Jay Weidner - May 17th

May 17th, 2022

An Esoteric Evening

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Jay Weidner is back to take us on a visit inside the Esoteric... what goes on with the very few who keep the secrets?

Called by Wired Magazine an “authority on the hermetic and alchemical traditions,” Jay Weidner is a renowned filmmaker, author and scholar. Considered to be a ‘modern-day Indiana Jones’ for his ongoing worldwide quests to find clues to mankind’s spiritual destiny via ancient societies and artifacts, his body of work offers great insight into the circumstances that have led to the current global crisis. He is writer/director of the feature film, The Last Avatar, director of the critically acclaimed documentary, Infinity: The Ultimate Trip, Journey Beyond Death and writer/director of the documentary series on the work of Stanley Kubrick, Kubrick’s Odyssey and Beyond the Infinite.

https://www.facebook.com/jay.weidner.94

http://jayweidner.com/

http://www.sacredmysteries.com/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN7Hdc3Rb3YBMHwd_qi-DpQ