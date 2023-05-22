Jean Broida

May 23rd, 2023

 

Taboo Topics

 

Fade To Black - Jean Broida - May 23rd

 
 

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Jean Broida is with us for the first time and tonight we are going to talk about everything from the Nazca Lines to the Great Pyramids, and Remote Viewing to Unusual Deaths.

Author and investigative reporter Jean Broida, MSCIS, has written hundreds of published articles on wide-ranging subjects, from politics to health, finance, technology, climate, the paranormal – and more. A professional background and degrees in Education, Psychology, and Information Technology, coupled with a metaphysical mindset, give Jean her unique perspective on the world around us as she connects the dots to expose above-top-secret information, cover-ups, suppressed sources, and arcane, occult knowledge. An award-winning Toastmaster and avant-garde thinker whose motto is, “What shall we learn today?” no topic is too controversial for Jean to illuminate.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Jean.ClaireVoyance/

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

