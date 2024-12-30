Fade To Black - Jeff Harman - December 30

December 30, 2024

2025 Predictions!





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Astrologer Jeff Harman joins us to share his predictions for 2025. Drawing on ancient techniques and modern insights, Jeff explores what the stars reveal about global events, personal growth, and the challenges ahead. Tune in for a fascinating look at the cosmic forces shaping the year to come!

Jeff Harman is a second-generation, world-renowned Master Astrologer and Spiritual Advisor with 47 years of experience. Jeff uses ancient techniques including Classical, Vedic, Naadi, Kabbalistic, and Astro-Location Astrology, combined with decades of Vedic Planetary Gem prescription expertise to assist his clients.

WEBSITES:

https://jeffharman.com/

